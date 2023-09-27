Video: Rajasthan Cop Hailed A Hero After Performing Life-Saving CPR On Man

New Delhi: A Rajasthan police officer showed his bravery and humanity by saving the life of a man who had a cardiac arrest during a religious festival. The video of the cop giving Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man has become viral on social media and people are applauding his heroic act. The incident happened on Tuesday, when a 25-year-old man collapsed due to a heart attack while participating in the Jhulan Yatra procession, which was held to celebrate Jal Jhulani Ekadashi in Baran district of Rajasthan.

Deputy SP Rajendra Meena, who was on duty at the spot, acted swiftly and performed CPR on the man, which is a technique to restore blood circulation and breathing in a person who has stopped breathing or whose heart has stopped beating. CPR can be a life-saving measure if done correctly and timely after a cardiac arrest.

कल बारां में जल झूलनी एकादशी के जुलूस के दौरान एक 25 वर्षीय युवक को हार्ट अटैक आने पर Dy. SP श्री राजेन्द्र मीणा ने अपनी ड्यूटी के साथ युवक को तत्परता से CPR देकर उसकी जान बचाकर मानवता का कार्य किया है|

अटैक आने पर समय पर CPR देने से व्यक्ति की जान बचा सकते है@PoliceRajasthan pic.twitter.com/tLpucOvp79 — Dholpur Police (@DholpurPolice) September 27, 2023

Supercop Receives Applause On Social Media

The video shared by Dholpur Police on X received several comments praising the heroic act. One user commented, "Some people say there is no God. See this, God is in front of you, may God give you lots of happiness in life..!! You have touched my heart". Another user said, "Giving CPR or First Aid treatment shoud be taught as part of schools syllabus."

A grand procession of idols was taken out on the occasion of Jal Jhulani Ekadashi in Baran city on Tuesday. Devotees from all over the district and Madhya Pradesh came to Baran to witness the procession. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people for the procession. The police and administration also made tight security arrangements. Police personnel were deployed at various places, and drone surveillance was also done. The procession also marked the beginning of the 17-day Dol fair.

The fair lasts for 17 days. It has more than 500 shops and stalls. Traders from Kota division, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh come to this fair for buying and selling.

The procession included divine chariots from temples of all castes and communities in the city. Millions of people came to Baran to see the procession. The bhajan kirtan group in front of the chariots sang devotional songs and created a more spiritual atmosphere.