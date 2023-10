The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced its first list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly election. While the name of Vasundhara Raje is missing from the list, Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Rathore has been given a ticket from the Jhotwara seat while Diya Kumari will contest from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Hansraj Meena from Sapotra and Kirodi Lal Meena to contest from Sawai Madhopur.

Other names in the list include Santosh Meghwal from Sujangarh, Retd IAS Chandramohan Meena from Bassi, Rajkumari Jatav from Hindaun and Krishna Katara from Bagidora.

2 Ganganagar: Jaideep Bihani

11 Bhadra: Sanjeev Beniwal

17 Dungargarh: Tarachand Saraswat

24 Sujangarh (SC): Santosh Meghwal

27 Jhunjhunu: Bablu Chaudhary

28 Mandawa: Narendra Kumar, MP

29 Nawalgarh: Vikram Singh Jakhal

30 Udaipurwati: Shubhkaran Choudhary

32 Fatehpur: Shravan Choudhary

33 Lachhmangarh: Subhash Mahria

36 Danta Ramgarh: Gajanand Kumawat

40 Kotputli: Hansraj Patel Gurjar

45 Dudu (SC): Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa

46 Jhotwara: Rajyavardhan Rathod, MP

50 Vidhyadhar Nagar: Diya Kumari, MP

57 Bassi (ST): Chandramohan Meena, Retd., IAS

59 Tijara: Baba Balaknath, MP

63 Bansur: Devi Singh Shekhawat

65 Alwar Rural (SC): Jairam Jatav

71 Nagar: Jawahar Singh Bedam

75 Weir (SC): Bahadur Singh Koli

82 Hindaun (SC): Rajkumari Jatav

84 Sapotra (ST): Shri Hansraj Meena

85 Bandikui: Bhagchand Dakra

89 Lalsot (ST): Rambilas Meena

91 Bamanwas (ST): Rajendra Meena

92 Sawai Madhopur: Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, MP

97 Deoli–Uniara: Shri Vijay Bainsla

98 Kishangarh: Bhagirath Choudhary, MP

105 Kekri: Shatrughan Gautam

131 Bilara (SC): Arjunlal Garg

136 Baytoo: Balaram Mundh

144 Sanchore: Devji Patel, MP

151 Kherwara (ST): Nanalal Aahri

158 Dungarpur (ST): Bansilal Katara

160 Sagwara (ST): Shankar Decha

161 Chorasi (ST): Sushil Katara

165 Bagidora (ST): Krishna Katara

166 Kushalgarh (ST): Bhimabhai Damor

178 Mandal: Udayalal Bhadana

179 Sahara: Ladulal Pitalia

The candidates' names were confirmed during a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on October 1, presided over by BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the attendees.

The Election Commission of India today announced the election schedule for the Rajasthan assembly polls. All 200 seats in Rajasthan will see voting on November 23 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.