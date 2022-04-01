हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Doctor's strike

Rajasthan health services likely to be affected as doctors to go on strike on Saturday

There will be a complete shutdown in private hospitals and nursing homes, while government hospitals will suspend OPD services across Rajasthan on April 2 as doctors declared a strike to demand justice for a woman colleague who died by suicide in Dausa district earlier this week.

Rajasthan health services likely to be affected as doctors to go on strike on Saturday
Image credit: ANI

Jaipur: Health services across Rajasthan are likely to be affected on Saturday (April 2) with doctors declaring a strike to demand justice for a woman colleague who died by suicide in Dausa district earlier this week. There will be a complete shutdown in private hospitals and nursing homes, while in government hospitals OPD service will remain suspended but emergency and indoor patient department will function, according to doctors' associations.

The doctors have been pressing for the registration of an abetment to suicide case against six culprits, including three policemen, since Dr Archana Sharma killed herself on Wednesday after a murder case was registered against her following the death of a woman admitted to a private hospital under her. Routine services at private hospitals were affected on Friday too.

"We have got complete support from all private hospitals and nursing homes and even associations of government hospitals. There will be a complete shutdown of routine and emergency services in private hospitals on Saturday," said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes.

President of the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) Ajay Chaudhary said, "Routine OPD service will remain suspended on Saturday. Emergency and IPD facilities will remain functional."

Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.
In a one-page suicide note, Dr Sharma had written in Hindi, "I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH (postpartum hemorrhage) is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence."
"Don't harass innocent doctors, please," she added.

