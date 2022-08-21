Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur has invited applications to recruit over 2700 Junior Judicial Assistants, Junior Assistants, and Clerks. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from August 22, 2022 (1 pm).

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2756 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk in Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan High Court Vacancies: Important dates

Starting of the application process- August 22, 2022 (1 pm)

Last date to apply for Rajasthan HC jobs- September 22, 2022 (5 pm)

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts must have a graduation degree or equivalent and have basic knowledge of computers. Click here for detailed notification

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1 2023. Relaxation in the age limit is provided to the reserved categories.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Gen/ OBC (Creamy layer)- Rs 500

OBC (Non-creamy layer)/EWS- Rs 400

SC/ST/PwD- 350

Rajasthan High Court vacancies: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website- hcraj.nic.in On the home page, click on recruitment tab available Click on the "RECRUITMENT - Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022" link available Now click on- "Online Application Portal" (link will be available on August 22 at 1pm) Register yourself and log in with system generated username and password Fill the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the application form Download the application form and take a printout if needed

Rajasthan Hig Court vacancies 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and a typewriting test.