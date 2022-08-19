India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post released a notification for the recruitment of postmen, mail guards, and various other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 98,083 posts in 23 circles all around the nation.

Postman: 59099 posts

Mailguard: 1445 posts

Multi-Tasking(MTS): 37539 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts positions must have completed Class 10 and possess a foundational understanding of computers. Some positions need candidates to have passed the intermediate or Class 12 exam.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post office job vacancies must be between the ages of 18 and 32.

India Post Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit indiapost.gov.in, the department's official website.

Go to the homepage and select the recruitment link.

Pick the position for which you wish to apply and review the requirements

Sign up for an account.

Complete the form.

Submit and pay the fees

Download the form, save it, and print it out for future use.

In addition to the above-mentioned posts, stenographer-related posts have also been approved circle-wise. In Andhra Pradesh, up to 1166 MTS positions, 108 mail guard positions, and 2289 postmen positions have been sanctioned. 1553 postmen, 82 mail guards, and 878 MTS have received approval under the Telangana circle.