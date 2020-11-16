Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, PM Narendra Modi, CM Ashok Gehlot condole death

New Delhi: Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Rajasthan Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal who passed away on Monday (November 16, 2020).

The five-time MLA was reportedly suffering from brain haemorrhage and breathed his last in a hospital in Gurgaon.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," said PM Modi.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister who represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district passed away aged 72.

(With agency inputs)