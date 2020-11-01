Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020 begins from November 6, check recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in for details

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exams are scheduled to be held on November 6, 7, and 8 and the Director-General of Police Rajasthan has already activated the link to check the exam centres.

The activated link can be accessed by visiting rajasthan.gov.in. Although, as per the recent reports, the admit cards have not been released yet.

If you're taking up the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam, know how to check your centre:

STEP 1: Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019'.

STEP 3: Click on 'Know your district location'.

STEP 4: Enter your application number and Date of Birth.

STEP 5: Enter the captcha (text given) and click on submit to know your centre's location.

This is to be noted that the 'Recruitment of Constable - 2019' post has around 5,000 vacancies.



