Rajasthan PTET Allotment Result 2019 out: Next steps for BEd admission

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has announced the results of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 on Tuesday on its offical website ptet2019.org. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website.

How to check Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on blinking 'Result PTET-2019' tab on the left

Step 3: Enter your 6 digit roll number and click on 'Proceed' Or enter your name, your mother's name in the selected fields

Step 4: The results will be declared on screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Steps for BEd admission

As per the official schedule released by Rajasthan Government Dungar College, candidates shortlisted or eligible for counseling round will have to pay the fees from July 23 to 29.

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year BEd course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.