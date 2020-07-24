Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 to be declared soon, how to check on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is all set to announce the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) results 2020 anytime this week.

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were later conducted between June 29 and 30. The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The Rajasthan board also announced class 12 commerce results on July 13.

The students who appeared for this examination need to keep a tab on the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education Board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to know their scorecard.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details

4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Students can check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan Board had clarified that it would issue a notice, before releasing the results of the class 10 annual exam.