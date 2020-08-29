Rajasthan records 595 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths in 24 hours

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded eight more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,025 in the state while 595 new infections pushed the virus count to 77,965, officials said.

A total of 14,697 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, according to a health department official.

The official said so far 61,555 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

In Jaipur, the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 271, followed by 95 in Jodhpur; 72 in Bikaner; 69 in Kota; 68 each in Bharatpur and Ajmer; 43 in Pali; 42 in Nagaur; 26 in Udaipur; 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 110 were reported in Jaipur; 85 in Kota; 63 in Udaipur; 61 in Alwar; 47 in Ajmer; 40 in Pali; 30 in Jodhpur; 29 in Bikaner; 28 in Dungarpur; 23 in Nagaur; 20 in Jhalawar; 13 each in Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sikar; eight in Pratapgarh; seven in Barmer and five in Tonk.