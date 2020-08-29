हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Rajasthan records 595 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths in 24 hours

The official said so far 61,555 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Rajasthan records 595 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths in 24 hours
File Photo (ANI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded eight more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,025 in the state while 595 new infections pushed the virus count to 77,965, officials said.

A total of 14,697 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, according to a health department official.

The official said so far 61,555 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

In Jaipur, the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 271, followed by 95 in Jodhpur; 72 in Bikaner; 69 in Kota; 68 each in Bharatpur and Ajmer; 43 in Pali; 42 in Nagaur; 26 in Udaipur; 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 110 were reported in Jaipur; 85 in Kota; 63 in Udaipur; 61 in Alwar; 47 in Ajmer; 40 in Pali; 30 in Jodhpur; 29 in Bikaner; 28 in Dungarpur; 23 in Nagaur; 20 in Jhalawar; 13 each in Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sikar; eight in Pratapgarh; seven in Barmer and five in Tonk.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus IndiaRajasthanCOVID-19
Next
Story

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to flag off first RORO train from Bengaluru to Solapur on Sunday
  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M49S

Badi Bahas: Rhea faces truth in front of CBI