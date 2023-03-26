Rajasthan's Bikaner Jolted By 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

New Delhi: Rajasthan's Bikaner was hit by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday (March 26) at around 2:16 am, as per the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 8 km and there were no reports of damage, injuries, or deaths.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 02:16:37 IST, Lat: 28.40 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 8 Km, Location: 516km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Center for Seismology tweeted on Saturday.

Another earthquake of 3.5 magnitude occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang at 1:45 am on the same night. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 01:45:09 IST, Lat: 27.48 & Long: 96.15, Depth: 76 Km, Location: Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh."

Myanmar was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale on March 25, Saturday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, and it was located 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

On Friday (March 24) morning, two earthquakes struck Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, causing strong tremors in the area. The NCS recorded a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 10:31 am, while a magnitude 3.9 quake hit the Ambikapur area in Chhattisgarh at 10:28 am.

Before that, tremors of a strong earthquake in Afghanistan were felt in north India including Delhi-NCR. The tremors lasted for a few seconds and caused panic among residents of the national capital as they rushed out of their homes to the streets. However, no damage was reported in India. Deaths due to the quake were reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan.