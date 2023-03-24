topStoriesenglish2587316
Chhattisgarh Jolted By Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9

Chhattisgarh was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Friday (March 24), reported the National Center for Seismology.

  An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Madhya Pradesh on Friday
  • The quake occurred at around 10:30 am according to the National Center for Seismology

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Chhattisgarh on Friday at 10:28 am with a depth of 10 km, reported National Center for Seismology.

 

 

 

