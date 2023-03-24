Chhattisgarh Jolted By Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Chhattisgarh on Friday at 10:28 am with a depth of 10 km, reported National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:28:32 IST, Lat:23.08 & Long:83.08, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 12km WSW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India