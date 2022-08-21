NewsIndia
RAJGARH VIRAL VIDEO

Rajgarh Viral Video: Man slaps woman toll plaza staffer, she hits him back

The incident occurred at a toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road on Saturday afternoon under the Biaora Dehat police station limits. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:35 PM IST|Source: PTI

A case was registered against a motorist for allegedly slapping a woman working at a toll plaza following a dispute over paying the road tax in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

Rajkumar Gurjar, a resident of Jarkadiyakhedi village, hit a woman staffer working at the toll plaza when she asked for his Aadhaar card as proof to show that he is a local resident to avail of the exemption in paying the road tax, said Biaora Dehat police station incharge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi.

Gurjar's vehicle was without a FASTag- electronic toll payment system, the officer said, adding that Gurjar told the woman that he was a villager. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurjar who is on the run, he added.

Rajgarh Viral VideoRajgarh Toll Plaza VideoRajgarh Toll Plaza IncidentRajgarh Toll Plaza woman slapped

