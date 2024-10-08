Rajouri vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and losser candidate Vibodh Gupta Iftikhar Ahmed total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Rajouri Assembly Constituency Election Result 2024 Live : Rajouri Assembly Election 2024 is crucial, with BJP, Congress, and PDP candidates vying for representation, voting on September 25.

Rajouri Assembly Election 2024: A Defining Moment for Jammu and Kashmir

The Rajouri Assembly constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, plays a significant role in the region's political landscape. As the upcoming elections approach, voters are gearing up for a crucial contest that will shape the area's governance.

Election Schedule

The date for voting in the Rajouri Assembly Constituency Election 2024 has been set for September 25, 2024, as announced by the Election Commission of India. This election will occur during Phase 2 of the polling process, allowing residents to exercise their democratic rights.

Counting and Results

Following the election, the counting and announcement of results for the Rajouri constituency will take place on October 8, 2024. This date is eagerly awaited, as it will determine the political representation for the upcoming term.

Candidates Contesting

Major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Jammu & Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) have fielded candidates for this election. The key candidates include Vibodh Gupta from the BJP, Iftkar Ahmed representing Congress, and Master Tasaduq Hussain from the PDP. Each candidate brings a unique perspective and agenda, making the race particularly competitive.

Previous Election Results

Reflecting on past elections, the 2014 Assembly elections saw Qamar Hussain of the JKPDP emerge victorious, securing 26,954 votes and defeating Chowdhary Talib Hussain of the BJP, who garnered 24,464 votes. The JKPDP achieved 30.63% of the total votes, illustrating a strong voter base.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Shabbir Ahmed Khan from the INC won with 10,013 votes, defeating Tasadiq Hussain of the JKPDP, who received 9,680 votes. The INC secured 13.63% of the total votes, showcasing the competitive nature of this constituency.

As the Rajouri Assembly Election 2024 approaches, the political stakes are high, and all eyes will be on the outcome that will shape the region's future.