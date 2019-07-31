Ram Madhav targets Mehbooba Mufti for spreading panic among locals in J&K

New Delhi: Reacting sharply to calls warnings issued by Mehbooba Mufti against the deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, and for her scathing views on Article 35A, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday that the PDP chief is trying to remain relevant in politics by trying to create panic among locals in the state.

Mehbooba has been extremely critical of Centre's decision to deploy additional troops in J&K, done to enhance the security situation here. She, however, has said that all parties in the state must unite against this move. "Local political leaders are creating an environment of fear here (J&K) for their selfish motives. Steps being taken by the Centre are in accordance with the situation here. Security forces being deployed or taken back from J&K, especially Kashmir, is a continuous process," he said. "She (Mehbooba) using is trying to keep herself politically relevant. To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K. Assembly polls have to be conducted."

Madhav also said that Mehbooba's grip in her own party appears to be slipping. "Not even people from her own party come to her meetings, not even on its Foundation Day," he said.

PDP and BJP had formed a coalition government in the state before the parties had a bitter fallout. Allegations and counter-allegations have been numerous since even as J&K remains under President's Rule. The war of words between leaders of both parties may only intensify with the possibility of polls in the state by late 2018.