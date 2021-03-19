Ram Mandir will import stones from 'Ashok Vatika' where Goddess Sita was held captive

New Delhi/Colombo: While the construction of a grand Ram Temple is underway in the holy city of Ayodhya, a stone from Sita Eliya, the place in Sri Lanka where Goddess Sita is believed to have been held as a captive, will be brought and planted in the temple complex, it has emerged.

According to reports, the stone is expected to be brought to India by Sri Lankan High Commissioner-designate to India Milinda Moragoda.

A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka will be used in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sita Eliya is the place where goddess Sita is believed to have been held as a captive. The stone is expected to be taken to India by Sri Lankan HC-designate to India,Milinda Moragoda pic.twitter.com/3epop9zoYK — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Sita Eliya has a temple dedicated to Goddess Sita and is said to mark the place where she was held captive by the demon King Ravana and where she regularly prayed to Lord Rama for her rescue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in August last year. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, had said earlier this month that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be completed in about three years.

The Trust had earlier this month purchased a 7,285 square feet land right next to the Ram Mandir premises in line with its plan to extend the temple complex area to 107 acres from the current 70 acres.

The body had reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for the new plot of land at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot. “We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple,” trustee Anil Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

Live TV