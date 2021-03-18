हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jai Shri Ram! Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu mahurat puja performed at Ayodhya

The mahurat shot of Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' as well as a puja was conducted in Ayodhya. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a photo from the mahurat shot of his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ on Thursday (March 18). 

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a photo from the puja and wrote, “Received the blessings of Lord Ram during the mahurat puja of Ram Setu in Ayodhya.” He signed off with, “Jai Shri Ram”. 

Take a look at his post:

The mahurat shot of the film as well as a puja was conducted in the holy city. 

Earlier, Kumar, along with co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped at the airport leaving for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He had also shared a picture of the trio sitting at the steps of the aircraft. Alongside the picture, Kumar wrote, “A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

The film is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. The action-adventure drama will be co-produced by Amazon Prime Video, Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

