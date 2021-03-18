Jai Shri Ram! Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu mahurat puja performed at Ayodhya

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a photo from the mahurat shot of his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ on Thursday (March 18).

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a photo from the puja and wrote, “Received the blessings of Lord Ram during the mahurat puja of Ram Setu in Ayodhya.” He signed off with, “Jai Shri Ram”.

Take a look at his post:

The mahurat shot of the film as well as a puja was conducted in the holy city.

Earlier, Kumar, along with co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped at the airport leaving for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He had also shared a picture of the trio sitting at the steps of the aircraft. Alongside the picture, Kumar wrote, “A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

The film is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. The action-adventure drama will be co-produced by Amazon Prime Video, Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.