Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan': PM Narendra Modi to be presented with Lord Ram idol

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (August 5) attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in a 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said.

Construction of the grand temple of Ram Temple will begin with 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. After the puja ceremony, a special present will be offered to PM Modi by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Temple Trust Mahant Nritya Gopaldas will present a special idol of Lord Ram, prepared in Aligarh with octo-alloy, to PM Modi. According to sources, souvenirs have been presented to the Temple Trust but consent from the administration is still awaited. Once approval is given to it, these idols will be allowed to be taken to the place of worship.

A silver coin will be presented as a 'Prasad' to every guest invited to the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. On one side of the silver coin is the image of Rama Darbar which has Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman; while the other side has the symbol of trust.

The guests at Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' will also be given a 'Laddu' box and a picture of Ram Darbar.

According to sources, more than 1.25 lakh laddus, which have been named as'Raghupati Laddus', will be distributed among the residents of Ayodhya on August 5.