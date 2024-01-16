Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Begins: Check Date-Wise Full Schedule

The grand event for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to commence today. This significant event will span seven days, culminating in the official inauguration of the temple on January 22. Ayodhya has witnessed a remarkable transformation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the "Bhoomi Pujan" on August 5, 2020, marking the commencement of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir.

The temple trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, as well as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The entire city is adorned in preparation for the grand ceremony, which will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Temple Trust mentioned that there will be scriptural protocols and pre-ceremony rituals. "Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon," it said. The consecration ceremony's rituals are scheduled to commence today, overseen by the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The atonement ceremony will include the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and an offering of a cow on the banks of the Saryu River.

Details of Prana Pratishtha and Related Events:



1. Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.



January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan

A hawan and Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan will be held today. In this puja, acharyas will plead to the god for forgiving any mistake that may have happened during the construction of the temple.

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya, with devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash to be presented at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas

Formal rituals will commence, featuring the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas

The lighting of the holy fire will be followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (a holy ritual involving fire).

January 20: Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be cleansed with Saryu water. Subsequently, the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21: Pushpadhivas

The Ram Lalla idol will undergo a bathing ceremony with 125 urns, culminating in its final placement.

January 22: Shaiyadhivas

Over 100 chartered jets will bring invitees to Ayodhya. Devotees from 150 countries are expected to attend the final day's ceremony. From 12:30 pm to 1 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony will consecrate the deity of Ram Lalla. The temple will remain closed to devotees on January 21 and 22, reopening on January 23.

Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas

Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.