Ram Temple Trust urges devotees to watch Bhoomi Pujan event from home on August 5, light diyas

NEW DELHI: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday urged the people across the country to 'not to get anxious to reach Ayodhya' and light diyas at their homes on the evening of August 5, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a press statement, general secretary of the Trust Champat Rai thanked the devotees for their direct and indirect support in the construction of the Ram Temple, a movement that began in 1984.

"It will be a natural desire of all of devotees to be present in Ayodhya on this historical occasion of the Bhoomi Poojan. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust had a similar feeling but it is impossible to do so in the current situation with the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement read.

The statement said due to the coronavirus guidelines the ceremony will have limited invited guests and devotees and hoped that everyone gets to visit the pilgrimage site in the near future.

It further appealed to the devotees of Lord Ram to not to get anxious to reach the temple site at Ayodhya, and urged everyone to watch the live broadcast of the ceremony on Doordarshan. It also requested the citizens to 'welcome the divine grand occasion by lighting a lamp in the evening.'

A similar appeal was issued to all the saints across the country to perform puja in their respective temples and Math from 11.30am to 12.30pm on August 5.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too, asked all temples in Ayodhya to cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The Ram Temple Trust officials have indicated that the number of invitees for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be limited to around 200 people including PM Narendra Modi; some senior Union ministers including home minister Amit Shah; prominent faces associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.