New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that Lord Ram was not a God but a mere character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to convey their thoughts, ANI reported.

His remarks came while addressing a public meeting in Bihar`s Jamui.

"I want to say to the people. I don`t believe in Ram. Ram wasn`t a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to," ANI quoted Manjhi as saying.

Manjhi further said that the two saints created the `kavya` and `mahakavya` with the "character of Ram and the former chief minister reveres to the saints but not Ram.

"They created `kavya` and `mahakavya` with this character.

It states a lot of good things and we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram," Manjhi said.

Interestingly, Manjhi, the chief of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. His son Santosh Manjhi is a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Reacting to Manjhi`s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Singh said: "I can`t understand why Manjhi repeatedly makes statements on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the universe. Why do some people use his name to create controversy and flare up communal tension in society?

"I firmly believe that someone is asking him (Manjhi) to say such things to target the saffron brigade," Singh said.

Manjhi’s rather controversial comment came at a time when several states in India are witnessing cases of communal clashes and violence, the most recent being Khargone violence during Ram Navmi celebrations.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10 in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

