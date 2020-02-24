Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Badarpur, was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Bhiduri has won the Badarpur seat for the fourth time.

"In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition," said a letter by Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief, to the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP secured merely eight seats in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was able to form a government for the third time, bagging 62 out of the 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies.

Arvind Kejriwal also took oath as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ram Niwas Goel was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive time on Monday. Goel is an MLA from Shahdara.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved a proposal nominating the name of Goel for the post of Speaker.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a good thing that Goel was unanimously elected by both ruling and opposition members of the House.