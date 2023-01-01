Random Covid testing continues at Delhi airport; travellers mask up, maintain social distancing

New Delhi: International travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will now be required to take a mandatory RT-PCR test for Covid-19, as per Union Health Ministry's instructions. The measure, which went into effect on January 1, 2023, also requires travellers to upload their test results on the Air Suvidha portal. In addition to the mandatory testing for travellers from these six countries, a random 2% of all international passengers arriving in India will also be tested, regardless of their point of departure.

International travellers abide by Covid guidelines

The move comes as the global surge in Covid-19 cases continues. So far, 53 international travelers, or 0.94% of those tested, have tested positive for COVID-19 through random sampling at airports in India. Most people at airports have been following Covid-19 safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. However, some individuals feel that stricter measures and penalties may be needed to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases globally, India starts random #COVID19 testing at various airports across the country.



Earlier, government had made random Covid testing on arrival at airports mandatory for a sub-section of two per cent of the total passengers in a flight.

Mock drills in hospitals were held last week

Last week, hospitals across India conducted a mock drill to evaluate their readiness in the event of another wave of the virus. The drill aimed to assess the availability of resources, protocols, and personnel to handle a potential increase in Covid-19 cases.

For India, the next 40 days are going to be crucial as the country may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday (December 28, 2022) citing official sources. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of coronavirus hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia... This has been a trend," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The Union Health Ministry sources, however, said that the severity of the infection is less. "Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low," they added.

(With agency inputs)