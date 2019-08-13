close

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape-accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accomplices charged under Arms Act

Delhi's Patiala House Court charged Sengar, his brother Atul Singh Sengar, four police personnel of Makhi Police Station in Unnao and three others in the case. 

Rape-accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accomplices charged under Arms Act
File photo

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday charged former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who faces rape charges, under the Arms Act, 1959 which allegedly resulted in the custody and the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.
 
The court charged Sengar, his brother Atul Singh Sengar, four police personnel of Makhi Police Station in Unnao and three others in the case. The court also said that the post-mortem report of the father of the rape survivor had revealed he had 14 injuries on his body. The Central Bureau of Investigations has already questioned the doctor in connection with this.
 
The entire matter pertains to when the father of the rape survivor was charged with possessing a local pistol and put behind bars. The counsel for the rape survivor had claimed that her father had been beaten in full public view in a market by Sengar and his brother Atul. Alleging police inaction, the rape survivor had also threatened to kill herself outside Uttar Pradesh CM's residence but her father died the very next day.
 
The family of the rape survivor alleges that a fake case was made out against her father and that he died due to police atrocities in jail.
 
Sengar is also being investigated for a road accident on July 28, 2019, in which rape survivor was critically injured. Her mother and aunt had died in the accident while her lawyer, too, had suffered injuries.
 
The CBI is investigating both the rape case, which allegedly took place on June 4, 2017, as well as the road accident and Sengar is in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Kuldeep Singh SengarUnnaoUNNAO rape caseCBI
