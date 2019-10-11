close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xi Jinping

Rasam, sambar, Halwa: Chinese President Xi Jinping to relish south Indian delicacies

PM Modi will be hosting a special dinner for the Chinese President in Mamallapuram tonight where a variety of Indian culinary delights will be on display.

Rasam, sambar, Halwa: Chinese President Xi Jinping to relish south Indian delicacies
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in India on a two-day visit for the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, will be served with south Indian cuisine on Friday night. 

PM Modi will be hosting a special dinner for the Chinese President in Mahabalipuram tonight where a variety of Indian culinary delights will be on display. The special focus of the evening will be to showcase diverse South Indian cuisines.

From Thakkali Rasam and Arachavitta Sambar to Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa, the menu on offer will reflect the sweeping diversity of south Indian culinary traditions. All regional cuisines, from Chettinad to Karaikudi, will be represented at the visiting dignitary's dinner table today evening.

Here's what we expect to be on the dinner table on the special evening hosted by PM Modi for the Chinese President:

According to sources, the duration of engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will be six hours. The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders will be for almost 40 minutes. Both sides to issue press statements, sources added.

PM Modi and Xi will also visit three iconic monuments of Mahabalipuram, including Arjuna's Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore temple. 'The two leaders will witness a cultural programme at the temple complex. 

The objective of the meeting is likely to be the exchange of views on regional and global issues, finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations, and discussing ways to build better connections between the two countries.

Tags:
Xi JinpingNarendra ModiTamil NaduMahabalipuramMamallapuramChennai Airport
Next
Story

200-300 terrorists active in Kashmir, 500 receiving training in camps at PoK: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour