Rasam, sambar, Halwa: Chinese President Xi Jinping to relish south Indian delicacies

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in India on a two-day visit for the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, will be served with south Indian cuisine on Friday night.

PM Modi will be hosting a special dinner for the Chinese President in Mahabalipuram tonight where a variety of Indian culinary delights will be on display. The special focus of the evening will be to showcase diverse South Indian cuisines.

From Thakkali Rasam and Arachavitta Sambar to Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa, the menu on offer will reflect the sweeping diversity of south Indian culinary traditions. All regional cuisines, from Chettinad to Karaikudi, will be represented at the visiting dignitary's dinner table today evening.

Here's what we expect to be on the dinner table on the special evening hosted by PM Modi for the Chinese President:

According to sources, the duration of engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will be six hours. The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders will be for almost 40 minutes. Both sides to issue press statements, sources added.

PM Modi and Xi will also visit three iconic monuments of Mahabalipuram, including Arjuna's Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore temple. 'The two leaders will witness a cultural programme at the temple complex.

The objective of the meeting is likely to be the exchange of views on regional and global issues, finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations, and discussing ways to build better connections between the two countries.