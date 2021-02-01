हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan to re-open for public viewing from this date; check details

As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance etc. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays).

Rashtrapati Bhavan to re-open for public viewing from this date; check details

In good news for the people, Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to re-open for public viewing from February 6 (Saturday). The visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020.

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/.

As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied. To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 10.30 am, 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance etc.

