RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan board announces class 12 commerce results; check rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the class 12th commerce result on Monday (July 13, 2020). The result will be declared on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra via tweet said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15am".

Here's the step to check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on RBSE 12th Result 2020 for Commerce stream.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number or registration number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page for future reference

The RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 or the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results can also be checked via SMS mode by typing SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.