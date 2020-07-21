RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 live news updates: Check rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 today at 3:15 pm. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the results in its official websites.

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) official websites are - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Follow Zee news live blog for updates on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020:

# Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

# Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

# On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

# The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines

# Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed the RBSE 12th arts result date and time. Taking to Twitter he said that RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result at 3.15 pm today.

#RBSE will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result pass percentage and the topper detail along with the result. Last year 88% of total students had passed the exam.