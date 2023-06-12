Read Ramayana, Telangana Governor Soundararajan Advises Pregnant Women For ‘Sanskaari Babies’

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' in the Ramayana to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach. The Telangana Governor virtually participated in the launching ceremony 'Garbha Samskara Module'. During the virtual launch, she stated that a holistic approach should be taken to the health of pregnant women at different stages.

Addressing the meeting, she said, "We have seen in villages where mothers read epics like Ramayana. Pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach."

Under the 'Garbha Sanskar' programme developed by Samvardhinee Nyas, doctors associated with the organisation will provide a mix of ‘scientific and traditional’ prescriptions to expectant mothers so that they give birth to ‘sanskari and deshbhakt’ babies.

These prescriptions will include the reading of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, chanting Sanskrit mantras and practice of yoga. The process will start from the pre-conception to the delivery stage and continue till a baby attains two years of age. Family members of the expectant mothers will also be guided during the programme, according to the 'Garbha Sanskar' module launched virtually.

"The mental health of mothers is very important. In villages, we have seen mothers reading books of Ramayana, Mahabharatha, epics and good stories. Particularly there is a belief in Tamil Nadu that pregnant ladies should learn Sunderkand of Kamban Ramayana, which is the Tamil version of Ramayana. Sunderkand is the miracle of Hanuman and so it will be very good for the baby. So, all these will be holistic approaches to pregnancy. A scientific approach will prevent the complicated pregnancy but a holistic approach will proceed to a normal pregnancy and a mentally and physically sound mother and baby," she added.

Samvardhinee Nyas is a wing of Rashtra Sevika Sangh, a women's organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).