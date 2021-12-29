Reasons Why Your Health Insurance Plan Should Extend Coverage Beyond India

With changes like increasing levels of pollution, changing quality of food, and lifestyle changes like improper eating habits, hectic commuting and work schedules, the risk of developing health problems has gone up. As our life expectancy increases, we become exposed to diseases for a longer time. Therefore, it's a must to be covered by a health insurance plan.

Health insurance is also important because all kinds of medical costs are rising. From December 2019 to May 2021, medical inflation in India has increased from 3.8% to 8.4%. With insurance coverage for medical expenses, you can focus on your recovery without having any financial worries. You can claim tax deductions on the premium paid for the insurance plan under the Income Tax Act, Section 80D.

Many people are recommended to go abroad for special medical procedures. They may need to undergo treatment outside India even on an unplanned basis. Since medical costs are usually higher overseas, a health insurance plan in India that extends its coverage to other countries can be very helpful.

Why Should the Coverage of Your Health Insurance Plan Extend Beyond India?

When you travel to a foreign country, you'll usually find everything unfamiliar. So, if you fall sick, you may not know whom to rely on for financial help or guide you to the best healthcare facility. However, a health insurance plan in India that extends its coverage globally can help you with both.

Plus, it's more helpful than travel insurance. Unlike a travel insurance plan, global health insurance isn't available for a fixed period only. It can cover a pre-planned hospitalisation for medical treatment in a hospital overseas and even any pre-existing conditions. Also, unlike travel insurance, a global health insurance plan covers medical costs even when you're back in India.

Therefore, such health insurance plans in India are gaining popularity among people who go abroad for higher studies, work-related reasons, and even quality medical treatment for critical illnesses.

The best global health insurance plan can offer various benefits. You can receive flexible coverage, regardless of the treatment cost and can be treated at the top healthcare facilities. Often, some pre-existing conditions can also be covered. Besides, you can get coverage for all kinds of medical expenses (in-patient and out-patient care, diagnostics, ambulance services, medical evacuation, repatriation, and more).

Benefits Offered by ManipalCigna Global Health Insurance Plan

ManipalCigna global health insurance plan offers up to $10 million of the amount insured. This health insurance plan in India provides coverage both in India and abroad.

Under global coverage, you can avail of:

Hospitalisation for major illnesses which is for more than 24 consecutive hours

Pre-hospitalisation for up to 60 days before the date of hospitalisation

Post-hospitalisation for up to 180 days after discharge from the hospital

Coverage for transportation expenses towards a registered ambulance service provider to a hospital for medical treatment of the covered major illnesses, plus the option to avail an air ambulance once in a policy year

Emergency evacuation to the nearest medical facility that provides adequate medical care if the same is not available locally for the critical illnesses covered by the insurance

Medical repatriation to the insured person's residence in India or a hospital near his/her residence in India when the emergency is caused by a covered major illness

Repatriation of mortal remains from the place of death of the insured to his/her residence in India

Coverage for the costs of WHO-approved vaccines prescribed to the insured person to visit a location outside India

Coverage for costs of robotic and cyberknife surgery for critical illnesses covered by the insurance

Coverage for modern and advanced treatments of the covered major illnesses

The domestic coverage of the health insurance plan is available for:

Daycare treatment, hospitalisation, road ambulance cover

Pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation (for the same duration as that in global coverage)

Inpatient hospitalisation for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy)

Organ donor expenses, domiciliary expenses, adult health check-ups

Robotic and cyberknife surgery, modern and advanced treatments

HIV/AIDS and STD cover, mental care cover

100% restoration of the sum insured for unrelated injuries or illnesses any number of times in a policy year

Premium waiver benefit

The health insurance plan helps both non-employer-employee and employer-employee categories (including affinity groups like club membership holders, students of educational institutions, bank savings account holders, and others). The coverage can be extended for family members including the spouse, legal partner, kids, parents, and dependents. Cost-effective plans like a deductible, waiting period inclusion, co-pay and a cap on out-of-pocket expenses are available. Optional packages and critical illness insurance add-ons are available on paying an additional premium. You can receive tax benefits on the premium paid.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, a global extension of a no-compromise health insurance plan in India has become even more critical. For that, consider choosing a good insurance provider like ManipalCigna.

- Brand Desk Content