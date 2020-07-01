Recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 patients increases to 59.43%, over 3 lakh cured so far

The recovery rate of patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 increased to 59.43 per cent on Wednesday with over three lakh cured so far. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,157 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,47,978.

As of date, there are 1,27,864 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases in India and 2,20,114 active cases. All the active cases are under medical supervision.

The testing lab network in the country has been further strengthened. With 764 labs in the government sector and 292 private labs, there are as many as 1,056 labs in the country. These include--Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 576 (Govt: 365 + Private: 211); TrueNat based testing labs: 394 (Govt: 367 + Private: 27); and CBNAAT based testing labs: 86 (Govt: 32 + Private: 54).

There has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day and during the last 24 hours, 2,17,931 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 88,26,585.