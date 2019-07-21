Red and Orange Alert issued in parts of Kerala due to heavy rainfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 'Red Alert' has been issued by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) for Kasargod district for July 20-21, Idukki district for July 21 (Sunday) and Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram districts for July 22 (Monday).

A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The KSDMA has also issued Orange Alert for Kasargod for July 22-24, Kannur for July 20-21 and 23-24, Wayanad for July 23, Kozhikode for July 20, 21 and 23, Malappuram for July 20 and 23 and Idukki for July 20, 22 and 23.

Orange Aler means a warning to "be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition". Seven fishermen were reported missing on Saturday as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday. According to Indian Meterological Department (IMD), the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The heavy rainfall due to southwest monsoon has forced the state authorities to open the shutters of four dams. Several releif camps have been set up by the state government in different parts of the state to provide relief to the people.

Two shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter of each Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened on Friday in order to control the swelling water. The state authorities have evacuated hundreds of people living near the coastal line.