Remembering Assam's legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan; know all about the Ahom commander

New Delhi: Today, i.e, on 25th of November, Assam has united to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of 17th-century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. To celebrate his birth anniversary, a three-day program has been launched in the national capital Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his appearance as the chief guest at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion.

For those unversed, 24th November, every year, is celebrated as Lachit Diwas. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took this opportunity to highlight the role of Ahoms and Lachit Borphukan saying that the celebrations and initiatives will help people know about the heroes of the country.

While the entire nation is celebrating the birthday of one of the greatest sons of Assam, it is necessary for all of us to remember his efforts and sacrifices for the sake of the nation.

Mind you, it was the legendary 17th-century Ahom General who crushed defeated the Mughals in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat. The battle was highly important as if lost, the picture for Northeast would have been completely different.

Here is all you need to know about great commander Lachit Borphukan and his legends:

Lachit Borphukan was a brilliant military commander. He knew everything that was needed to know about the terrain of the Brahmaputra valley and the surrounding hills.

King Charadhwaj Singha made him one of the five Borphukans of the Ahom kingdom and gave administrative, judicial, and military responsibilities.

Borphukan’s intelligence can be judged through the fact that he preferred guerrilla tactics rather than massive armies and this made his small force fast moving and more capable.

Lachit, like Shivaji, caused huge damage to the Mughals and their camps. His tactics were helpful when it comes to killing Mughal soldiers which frustrated the mighty armies of Mughals.

Borphukan, unfortunately, died a year after the Battle of Saraighat and it was due to illness. You might not know but he was very ill during the Battle of Saraighat also. Despite this, he made him troops win the battle.

Lachit Borphukan is one of the greatest Assamese heroes. He is synonymous to the valour, courage, and intelligence.