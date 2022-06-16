Hyderabad: After Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury sparked a raging controversy as she held a police personnel’s collar during the protest against Rahul Gandhi’s ED interrogation, the politician has now clarified that she grabbed the cop’s collar as she was pushed and lost her balance in the process. While talking to the media after the act, Renuka Chowdhury said, “They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?"

Denying the assault charge, Chowdhury also added that she does not agree that she assaulted anyone.

“I didn't assault. I've been booked, I'll face it. That's the law. I don't have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance&I held on. If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed&bullied from the back,” Chowdhury added.

The reaction comes after Renuka Chowdhury in an attempt to resist detention during the Congress party`s protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi, held a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel in Hyderabad.

Pictures released by news agency ANI show Chowdhury holding a cop by his collar during the protest. Chowdhury was also seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar.

Case filed against Renuka Chowdhury

A case was registered against former union minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary at Panjagutta police station under section 353 IPC for holding the collar of a sub-inspector today afternoon during dharna to protest Ed questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers on Thursday held a protest march in Telangana, Bengaluru and Karnataka. Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru."The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Bengaluru witnessed traffic snarls and an ambulance was seen stuck in the traffic.