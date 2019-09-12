Repeating a lie does not turn it into truth: India schools Pakistan over Kashmir

India took a dig at Pakistan on Thursday over Islamabad's stand on Kashmir and said that Pakistan must understand the fact that repeating a lie does not turn it into gospel truth. “Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into gospel truth, which came out during session,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth,which came out during session. https://t.co/xUhDI4O2NG pic.twitter.com/QoDknA92lB — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Kumar noted that Pakistan resorted to lies and falsehoods during the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Tuesday but the Indian delegation exposed Pakistan’s “lies” in front of the global community.

“At United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), our delegation put forth our stand. We responded to Pakistan’s lies and distorted statement. Global community is aware of Pakistan’s role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country,” said the MEA spokesperson.

Kumar stressed that Pakistan tried its best to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC but it failed misrably in its attempt to garner the support of international community on this matter. "Pakistan's attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC has been rejected," he added.

Live TV

Pakistan has gone on a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India ever since PM Modi-led government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, Pakistani leadership has been trying to convince the world that India has been trying to suppress the voice of people for Kashmir but all the major world powers including the United States of America, Russia, United Kingdom, France and even Islamic nations have maintained that Article 370 is an internal issue of India and New Delhi was justified in revoking it.