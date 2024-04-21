Repolling Ordered At 11 Polling Stations In Manipur, ECI Nullifies Results Amidst Reports of Violence

The Manipur chief electoral officer declared on Saturday that the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will have reelections on April 22 at 11 polling stations. The Election Commission's order to declare the votes conducted at these stations on April 19 invalid and arrange for new polling is what prompted this decision. The official stated that three polling places in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district, and Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency are the impacted polling places.

Manipur, a conflict-ridden state, witnessed a 72% participation in the two Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, despite reports of firing, intimidation, the destruction of EVMs at several voting places, and accusations of booth capturing.

Earlier in the day, the Congress demanded a recount at 47 voting stations, claiming that booths had been captured and polls were rigged.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra stated that the party had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, requesting a recount at 36 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency.