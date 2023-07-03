trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629967
Report Of Drone Flying Over PM Modi's Residence, Delhi Police Launch Probe

Air traffic control room (ATC) has also been contacted, and they didn't detect any such flying object near PM residence.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:40 AM IST|Source: ANI

NEW DELHI: An unidentified flying object suspected to be a drone was reportedly spotted over the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital on Monday early morning, Police said. According to the Delhi police, they received information at 5:30 am from the Special Protection Group (SPG) that an unidentified flying object was seen over the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg area. The area comes under 'no-fly' zone, officials said.

"An information was received at NDD control room regarding an unidentified flying objet near the Prime Minister's residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am," the Delhi police said. "Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object has been detected so far," they said.

Air traffic control room (ATC) has also been contacted, and they didn't detect any such flying object near PM residence. "At present, due to the sensitive area, the police are investigating. Things will be clear only after verifying the facts," officials added.

