BOMB THREATS IN SCHOOLS

Response to Bomb Threats in Schools in Delhi

In the early hours of today, several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, which created concern among students, staff, and parents.

Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
In response, swift and decisive actions were taken by all officials to address the situation promptly. The Delhi Police was immediately notified, and a thorough inspection of all such schools was conducted by Delhi Police alongwith the School Authorities in accordance with established protocols. It is informed that no suspicious items or activities were found during these inspections.

All our students and teachers are safe. We want to reassure all that safety and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff remain our utmost priority. Students were allowed to leave the premises where ever parents had arrived, ensuring their comfort and safety. There is no reason to panic. All concerned i.e. School Authorities, Delhi Police and Parents have responded in time.

While we understand the anxiety that such incidents can cause, we earnestly urge parents and guardians to remain calm and trust in the measures taken by all concerned to ensure the safety of our students.

It is reiterated that everything is normal and no one should create any kind of panic.

