Revival of Congress is not just important to us, it's essential for our democracy too: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Admitting that the road ahead for Congress is far more challenging than ever before, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that the revival of the Congress party was essential for democracy as a whole.

Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament. Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

This was the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states. Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas.

"The road ahead for Congress is more challenging than ever before, our spirit of resilience is under severe test," Sonia Gandhi admitted at the CPP meet. She added, "The revival of Congress is not just a matter of importance to us (the party members), it is essential for our democracy and society as well."

Slamming the BJP for its divisive tactics, Gandhi said, "Congress will not allow BJP to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained, enriched our diverse society for centuries," she said, adding, "The ruling establishment continues to target opposition; such threats, tactics will neither frighten nor silence us."

Sonia Gandhi further said, "The value of non-alignment as a foundational principle of the nation’s foreign policy that was criticized so much has now, I am glad to note, been rediscovered even though it may not be acknowledged as such."

