Rift between Centre-Maharashtra over UGC's decision to conduct final-year university exams by September-end

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday called Centre's decision of conducting final-year examinations in universities by September-end as 'shock to all', adding that implementing the call would endanger the wellbeing of students, parents and teachers the coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

On July 6, the Union HRD Ministry announced that UGC will conduct the exam which was deferred from July to September. The decision by the HRD Ministry came following a nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to conduct the exams as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state Education Minister Uday Samant in a letter to HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stated the current situation of Maharashtra as the worst affected state with more than two lakh cases confirmed so far.

He wrote, "In such unforeseen, uncertain and critical challenging situation, conduction of final year exams of approximately more than ten lakh students seems highly infeasible task and if conducted, would endanger the wellbeing of students, parents, teachers, supporting staff and other machinery involved in the process."

"Most of the educational institutes, hostels and other facilities have been acquired by the administration for quarantine and other COVID purposes. Due to this pandemic situation, most students will have travelled back to their home towns. Hence to appear for exams students have to travel back to cities/town, wherein their travel, accommodation, food etc. will be the biggest concern and may hamper the health," he wrote.

"There have been incidences in other states and countries wherein exams were conducted and a large number of students got infected by the virus. Hence, I had earlier pleaded UGC to cancel final year exams vide letter dated 17th May 2020 citing the pandemic situation," he wrote further.

Samant added, "Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry have taken the decision not to conduct terminal exams. Even IIT Mumbai, Kharagpur, Kanpur. Roorkee has also cancelled their final semester exams. To ensure academic credibility, career opportunities, future prospects and simultaneously to safeguard principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students; Government of Maharashtra in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of universities and all concerned stakeholders, has arrived at the decision to award degree certificates based on evaluation of student's performances of previous semesters and internal assessment, since conduction of examination by other modes (online/offline/blended) is not feasible."

"Also to ensure confidence, satisfaction. competence, performance and credibility, willing students have been given the opportunity to improve the grade by appearing for exams, which would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive to conduct exams. I am of the opinion that the revised guidelines issued by UGC dated 6 July 2020 are not mandatory but mere advisory like the earlier guidelines," he added.

"In view of above facts and uncertainty of pandemic crisis, I kindly request and hope that in the interest of physical/mental wellbeing of students and future prospects, you will issue uniform guidelines about awarding degrees to final year students based on an appropriate formula, as since the students are the pivotal soul of the entire educational ecosystem," read the letter.

The announcement has put to rest speculations that the exams for final-year students may be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation. The UGC's panel of experts, headed by Haryana University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, was on June 25 asked to review the final-year examination guidelines issued on April 29. The examinations were scheduled to be held in July.

The HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', took to Twitter to say, "The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations. In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that.."