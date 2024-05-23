Rishikesh: Police Drove SUV To AIIMS Sixth Floor; Reason: To Arrest Man Who Harassed Female Doctor

Police drove an SUV on the sixth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Wednesday to arrest the accused in response to a protest by doctors demanding a probe into sexual harassment by a nursing officer against a junior resident doctor. The SUV also navigated through a crowded emergency room on the first floor, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The police officer later clarified that when the authorities arrived on Wednesday, the AIIMS security in-charge said that there was a need to remove the accused from the ward to prevent escalation and potential mob lynching. To ensure a safe exit, the police used the passage designated for ambulances to transport serious patients.

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday drove their SUV inside AIIMS Rishikesh emergency ward to arrest a Nursing Officer named Satish Kumar, after a Junior Female Doctor accused him of sexually molesting her when they were on duty in the trauma surgery unit!



The sexual harassment incident happened on Sunday night in an operation theatre. While an operation was in progress, a junior resident doctor was allegedly harassed by the nursing officer, Satish Kumar. The next day, he is said to have threatened to kill himself in a series of offensive texts that he sent her on WhatsApp. The case was registered on Tuesday.

Currently, the accused has been suspended by the hospital authorities. The police have been directed to suspend the Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) Sinoj P till the investigation is ongoing, as he let the accused go on duty despite his awareness of the complaint.