हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashtriya Janata Dal

RJD fumes over not being invited to PM's all-party meeting on India-China border conflict

The Rashtriya Janata Dal took exception to not being invited to an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the violent standoff with China in Ladakh, saying the "largest" party in Bihar was ignored.

RJD fumes over not being invited to PM&#039;s all-party meeting on India-China border conflict

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal took exception to not being invited to an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the violent standoff with China in Ladakh, saying the "largest" party in Bihar was ignored.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, expressed dismay that his party was ignored despite having five members in Parliament and being "the largest in Bihar".

"We want (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh ji to clarify why RJD has not been invited," Yadav said here.

RJD has five members in the Upper House but none in Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha polls held in March, the party declined to part with one of the two seats up for grabs for the anti-NDA camp despite protestations from the Congress, insisting that it needed the numbers to be recognized as a party in Parliament.

Manoj Jha, RJD's national spokesman and a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted that "the untenable logic of FIVE MEMBERS gets exposed" and cited the examples of Telugu Desam Party, Apna Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal, CPI and National Conference which have been invited to the all-party meeting despite having fewer number of MPs than the RJD.

"There is more to it than what meets the eye," added Jha, whose party has been staunchly opposed to BJP ever since its foundation three decades ago.

Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member, shared a tweet "jo sawaal daagenge, sahib usse bhaagenge (those in power try to avoid those who pose questions)".

Her tweet ended with the hashtags "alpadaliya khanapurti" and "alpadaliya dhong" implying that the all-party meeting was a misnomer since it left out prominent parties and was, therefore, likely to be an eyewash.

Tags:
Rashtriya Janata DalPM's all party meetIndia-china clashNarendra Modi meeting
Next
Story

20 parties to attend PM Narendra Modi's all-party meet on Galwan valley face-off; RJD, AAP fume
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M13S

International Yoga Day: Ramdev's Yoga tips for children's good health