Robbery at MP's House

Robbery at BJP MP Ramvichar Netam's residence in Chhattisgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam`s residence was robbed in the Ambikapur city of Chhattisgarh`s Surguja district, informed Chief Superintendent of Police, Ambikapur on Sunday.

Robbery at BJP MP Ramvichar Netam&#039;s residence in Chhattisgarh
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam`s residence was robbed in Ambikapur.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam`s residence was robbed in the Ambikapur city of Chhattisgarh`s Surguja district, informed Chief Superintendent of Police, Ambikapur on Sunday.

He also said that an amount of Rs 1 lakh was allegedly stolen from the house of BJP MP and the guards are being questioned for investigation."Thieves broke the lock of residence of BJP RS MP on March 18. Rs 1 lakh was stolen from the house, guards are being questioned. We`re investigating the matter," Akhilesh Kaushik, CSP Ambikapur told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags:
Robbery at MP's HouseRobbery in ChhattisgarhRamvichar Netam
