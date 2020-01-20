हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Enforcement Directorate

Robert Vadra's close aide NRI businessman CC Thampi arrested by ED

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (January 20) UAE-based NRI businessman CC Thampi, who is a close aide of Robert Vadra.

Robert Vadra&#039;s close aide NRI businessman CC Thampi arrested by ED

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (January 20) UAE-based NRI businessman CC Thampi, who is a close aide of Robert Vadra. Thampi and his three companies, Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties and Holiday Bekal Resorts were under ED investigation, under Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 for an aggregate amount of Rs. 288 crores

Thampi is also accused of being involved in several defence deals and it is learnt that he owns several illegal properties in India and UAE. It may be recalled that Thampi's name had also cropped up in a case related to London-based property of Robert Vadra and he was interrogated by ED in this case too.

