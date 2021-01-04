Robert Vadra's statement being recorded by I-T Department officials in Benami property case

New Delhi: Income Tax Department officials on Monday (January 4) reached at Robert Vadra's residence in Delhi Sukhdev Vihar to record his statement in the Benami properties matter. The I-T officials are currently recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a Benami properties case, according to sources.

Robert Vadra, who son-in-law of Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi, is married to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He earlier failed to join the probe citing the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

He is being investigated by the Income Tax department in connection with the case involving properties worth around 12 million pounds in London that allegedly belong to him. The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against Vadra in 2018.

Besides the IT department, Vadra is also being investigated by the Enforcement Department under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. It is alleged that the said property is allegedly owned by him. He is currently out on anticipatory bail.

A police case was also lodged against him and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2018 for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurgaon.

In September 2015, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Robert Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality alleging that the firm had acquired land meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The ED had further alleged Rober Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and sold to Allegenery Finlease for Rs5.15 crore through illegal transactions.