Haryana school

Roof collapse in school at Haryana's Sonipat leaves several students injured

The roof of a school collapses leaving 25 students injured. 

Roof collapse in school at Haryana&#039;s Sonipat leaves several students injured
Image credits: ANI

Sonipat: A school roof got collapsed in Sonipat, Haryana. Injuring over 20 students and 3 workers. Many students got injured as the roof of a classroom collapsed in Jivananand school. A teacher who was also present in the class got hurt, three workers were also injured, as per ANI report.

Students were rushed to Ganaur Community hospital, in which five of them were taken to Khanpur PGI as their condition dropdown. "Around 25 children & 3 labourers admitted, out of them 5 children have been referred & rest of them discharged after treatment," CMO Ganaur Rajkishor told ANI.

The Ganaur police reached the spot and investigated why the roof collapsed. Actually, the roof of Jeevananand School was in need of repair. Still, the school management made the students sit in the class. But unfortunately today the roof of the class got collapsed and injured 25 students. 

SDM Surendra Doon CMO, Block Education Minister reached the spot and inquired about the students. 

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited) 

