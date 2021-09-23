Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi shows off Bhangra skills- Watch

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi showed off his Bhangra skills at an event in Kapurthala on Thursday (September 23).

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Channi can be seen sharing a stage with dancers dressed in traditional wear and joining them in Bhangra with full enthusiasm. Have a look at the Punjab CM’s dance here:

#WATCH | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into Bhangra at an event in Kapurthala. (Source: Information Public Relations Punjab) pic.twitter.com/4xg7iDKorW — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab CM, took oath on September 20, along with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, who were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by many top Congress leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency, is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. The 16th Punjab CM served as the Technical Education Minister in Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

His selection to the top job was marred in controversy as BJP called out Congress recalling that Channi’s name came up during ‘Me Too’. Attacking Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is its IT department head, tweeted, "Congress's CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women's Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul."

Meanwhile, after his swearing-in ceremony, Channi said his government will work for the welfare of the people of Punjab. “The party is supreme, not the CM or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party's ideology,” he said at a press conference.

To woo the farmers, Channi assured his government will waive the water and electricity bills of the farmers in Punjab. "I have been a Rickshaw puller myself... I won't let anyone hurt the farming sector... I will appeal Centre to repeal black laws. I fully support the farmers' struggle," he told reporters.

Channi’s taking over the CM post becomes significant as Punjab will witness Assembly elections next year.

(With agency inputs)

