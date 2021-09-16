COVID-19 unlock: Haryana government to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 3 from September 20

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Thursday (September 16) announced that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 3 students in the state from September 20.

The offline classes for the students had been discontinued owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the COVID situation getting better, the government is planning to resume normal academic activities.

However, those students who wish to go to school will have to get written consent from their parents. Students who are not willing to attend physical classes will have to option to attend the online classes.

“We are resuming classes for Standard 1st to 3rd from 20th September. Students need to get written consent from their parents. They will have the option of attending the classes either offline or online,” Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, schools reopened in the state for classes 4 and 5 on September 1. For students of classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened from July 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

