Rozgar Mela: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi government, says 71,000 jobs just a....

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today slammed the Narendra Modi government over the Rozgar Mela where the Prime Minister handed out appointment letters to over 71,000 recruits in different government departments. Kharge said that the 71,000 jobs are just a drop in the ocean whereas around 30 lakh posts are laying vacant in the government departments. He said that the Modi government should tell youth about the promise of giving 2 crore jobs each year.

In a Hindi tweet, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are only 'a drop in the ocean'. There is a process to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 Cr new jobs annually. Tell the youth- Where are the 16 Cr jobs in 8 years?"

.@narendramodi जी,



सरकारी विभागों में 30 लाख पद ख़ाली है।



आज आप जो 71,000 भर्ती पत्र बाँट रहे है, वो केवल ‘ऊँट के मुँह में जीरा है’!



ख़ाली पद भरने की प्रक्रिया है।



आपने तो सालाना 2 Cr नई नौकरियाँ देने का वादा किया था।



युवाओं को बताइये —



8 साल की 16 Cr नई नौकरियाँ कहाँ है ? January 20, 2023

PM Modi today said that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed. Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, Modi said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government. This shows that it fulfils what it resolves to do.

The prime minister had last year announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power have also been holding them.

Addressing the recruits, he asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right.

That is why employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he said.

The prime minister noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service. A transparent and clear recruitment process awards people's merit and competence, he said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others. (With PTI inputs)