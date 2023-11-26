Rs 48,000 Yearly Pension, Insurance Worth Rs 10 Lakh If Congress Voted To Power: Kharge In Telangana

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today promised that if his party is voted to power, it will provide Rs 4,000 per month (Rs 48,000 yearly) as pension to senior citizens while Rs 5 lakh will be given to poor for the construction of their houses. Kharge made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Kalwakurthy

"Our government will give Rs 5 lakh for house construction. Senior citizens will be given a pension of Rs 4,000 per month. Under Rajiv Aarogyasri, health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be given. Students will be given Rs 5 lakh for their studies. In every mandal, Telangana International English School will be opened. This is our promise," he said.

Earlier this week, the Congress party announced six promises including free bus travel for women, Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, an LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units and a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly. The party also promised the Rythu Bharosa scheme which will provide Rs 15,000 per acre annually to farmers and Rs 12,000 annually to agricultural labourers. Also, a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy will also be provided under this scheme.

It also promised the Yuva Vikasam scheme under which a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh will be given to students for their education. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP in the November 30 polls. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

With only a few days left for the polling, the campaigning has intensified in the state with senior leaders from the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, senior BJP leaders including Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and ruling BRS leaders including CM K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha campaigning extensively in the state.